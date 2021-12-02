Valley City’s Dakota Rose Floral, with help from members of the community, will once again go the extra mile to spread holiday cheer.
Dakota Rose reached out to the community last year asking for donations of $10 to help the flower shop send two fresh flower arrangements to residents at our long-term care facilities to be delivered in December. The response from the community was so overwhelming and wonderful they are doing it again.
The flower shop is calling it “holiday cheer for our loved ones, from our caring community,” something Anderson says has become an annual tradition for Christmas.
