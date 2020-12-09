Valley City’s Dakota Rose Floral, with help from members of the community, is going the extra mile to spread holiday cheer this month. A few weeks ago, they put out a message encouraging folks to donate $10 to help the flower shop send two fresh flower arrangements to residents at long-term care facilities in December, one on the 7th and the other on the 21st. Dakota Rose delivered the first batch of arrangements to everyone at the Sheyenne Care Center, The Legacy Place, Bridgeview Estates, Mercy hospital swing bed and Maryvale on Monday.
“We have received so much support with this project not only from Valley City but from everywhere,” Dakota Rose Floral owner Deb Anderson says.
