Valley City’s Dakota Rose Floral, with help from members of the community, is gearing up to and going the extra mile to spread holiday cheer again this year.
Dakota Rose is reaching out to the community asking for donations of $10 to help the flower shop send two fresh flower arrangements to residents at our long-term care facilities to be delivered in honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
The response from the community has been overwhelming is past years and they are excited to be doing it again.
“We have received so much support with this project not only from Valley City but from everywhere,” Dakota Rose Floral owner Deb Anderson says. “It’s been amazing and so heartwarming to see how giving people are.”
The flower shop is calling it “holiday cheer for our loved ones, from our caring community,” something Anderson says has become an annual tradition for the holiday season.
The idea started during the pandemic which made it difficult for families to see loved ones, especially those in long-term care facilities.
The flowers will be delivered November 16 and December 17 to SMP Health - St. Raphael’s, The Legacy Place, Bridgeview Estates and Maryvale.
If you would like to donate please call 701-845-3291 or stop in to Dakota Rose Floral, located at 1125 West Main Street, Valley City.