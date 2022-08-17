Dakota Riders Hill Climb 2021

The Dakota Riders, MC will be hosting their annual Hill Climb this year after having to postpone it due to spring flooding and weather earlier this season. The event is expected to bring out good numbers as many have already expressed interest. 

Saturday, August 27th registration starts at 6 am and concludes at 9 am with the climb starting promptly at 10 am. The climb is located off Exit 290, just turn south of I-94 and look for the signs.

