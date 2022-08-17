The Dakota Riders, MC will be hosting their annual Hill Climb this year after having to postpone it due to spring flooding and weather earlier this season. The event is expected to bring out good numbers as many have already expressed interest.
Saturday, August 27th registration starts at 6 am and concludes at 9 am with the climb starting promptly at 10 am. The climb is located off Exit 290, just turn south of I-94 and look for the signs.
Multiple classes are anticipated to run including Mini, 150, 250, 450, 650, Open, Powder, and Senior. The Times Record spoke with Jeff Erickson, Dakota Rider, MC club member, about the climb, and he said it should be an interesting climb for the riders. The individuals he has spoke to are excited for the upcoming ride. There was another hill slide this year, so it’ll be a tough ride. They did make some modifications to help with safety, but it still won’t be easy. “The top will be the biggest challenge and the dirt is loose, but once the riders figure out a path it may be a speed hill,” Erickson said.
Last year, Mitch Dahl was King of the Hill and received his name on the Dean Dahl memorial plaque. The Dahls have ridden the hill every year and this year will be no different. Many favorites from the Tri-State area and Canada are expected to be there. It’ll be good competition and lots to see and experience. There will be lots of motorcycles to check out at the event and it’s family friendly.
The Dakota Riders, MC, ask that there are no glass containers, no pets, no firearms and no attitudes brought along to the event.
For questions or more information call 701-320-5670.
