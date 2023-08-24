Dakota Riders Hill Climb 2021

The Dakota Riders, Motorcycle Club are ready to roar into action for their annual Hill Climb, after having to postpone it due to spring flooding and weather earlier this season. The event is expected to bring out good number of competitors and be a great show for bystanders as well.

Saturday, August 26th registration will be held from 6-9 a.m. with the climb starting promptly at 10 a.m.

