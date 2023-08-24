The Dakota Riders, Motorcycle Club are ready to roar into action for their annual Hill Climb, after having to postpone it due to spring flooding and weather earlier this season. The event is expected to bring out good number of competitors and be a great show for bystanders as well.
Saturday, August 26th registration will be held from 6-9 a.m. with the climb starting promptly at 10 a.m.
Multiple classes are anticipated to run including Mini, 150, 250, 450, 650, Open, Powder, and Senior.
The Dakota Riders, MC, ask that there are no glass containers, no pets, no firearms and no attitudes brought along to the event.
Limited bleachers are available for seating so they encourage all to bring lawn chairs.
For questions or more information call 701-320-5670.
The climb is located off Exit 290, just turn south of I-94 and look for the signs.
