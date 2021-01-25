Do you want to grow giant onions? Now is the time to start making plans.
Here’s the secret: Giant plants make onion bulbs. Your onion plants need to be big when they begin to form their bulbs. Bulb formation begins in late April to early May in North Dakota.
We want our onion plants to have as many leaves as possible in the spring. That’s because every leaf creates a ring of onion. An onion plant with lots of leaves will have lots of rings - and a bigger bulb.
