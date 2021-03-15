I sometimes wonder if I would have made a good historian.
I enjoy reading about the past, and I’ve done quite a bit of research through archival documents to learn about our ancestors.
What will the history books say about 2021 and what happened to the trees? I hope they’ll say that it was an average year and nothing special happened.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, I would make a terrible financial planner. Predict what’s going to happen to the market in the next three years? I can barely predict what’s going to happen in the next three days.
