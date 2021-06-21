Do you have fond memories of gardening?
Or do you avoid anything to do with gardening because of unpleasant experiences, maybe related to garden chores?
My gardening memories are good: weeding on hot summer days listening to my Walkman (yes, I am that old), picking green beans and harvesting sweet corn. The “rosy glow” around my memories explains, in part, why I work with plants and garden at home.
So what are some ways to prevent unpleasant gardening memories with your kids or grandkids so they continue to garden as they grow?
First, keep in mind that kids will take to gardening in different ways, depending on their age and personalities.
Read the full story in your Monday, June 21st Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.