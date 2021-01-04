Four of the worst things for houseplants during the winter are a lack of light, low humidity, cold drafts and drying heat
Houseplants were one of the many trends during this past year.
Even if your outings were limited, you may have snuck one or two houseplants home with your groceries or made a stop at the local garden center to see what you could add to your collection, just speaking from my experience.
How do you care for your indoor plants to ensure they don’t get relocated to the compost pile this winter?
Four of the hardest things for houseplants to face during the winter are a lack of light, low humidity, cold drafts and drying heat.
