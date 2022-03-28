If you are reading this article, I hope you have stuck with me and listened to my advice on starting seeds. By now, you may have started a few seeds and your other seeds are waiting patiently in the wings. My oregano and thyme have been seeded, and I am patiently awaiting the first seedlings to emerge.
While we are waiting to start more seeds, let’s discuss watering and fertilizing your seedlings.
Watering seedlings indoors can be somewhat more complicated than watering plants in the garden or in containers outdoors. Indoors, soil moisture levels may not change very fast, or they might vary more depending on your growing setup. Fortunately, it is easy to monitor the moisture levels while you are looking to see what seedlings have popped up every day!
Water is essential for plants and helps roots to take up nutrients for plant growth. The roots need a mixture of both water and air in the potting soil to grow. Potting soil should be moist but not soggy. Too much water will decrease the amount of air in the media and lead to water-logged potting soil, which can result in seedling death, not how we want to start the growing season.
So how do you keep your seedling potting soil at just the right soil moisture level? The trick is letting the water and potting soil to do the work for you.
