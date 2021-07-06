Long-lived perennials such as trees have to be tough to adapt to an ever-changing environment.
I’m a terrible gardener.
How terrible? One year, I couldn’t even grow a zucchini. It’s true.
This year, our peppers and tomatoes – in pots on the deck – are looking awful. I finally realized that the problem was a lack of nutrients, not overwatering. After adding some fertilizer last week, they do finally look like they’re pulling out of it.
That’s one of the reasons I love trees so much. They’re so forgiving. I’ve planted them too early, too late, too shallowly and occasionally too deeply. And yet they usually survive, and even thrive. Long-lived perennials have to be tough like that, adapting to an ever-changing environment, even though they’re stuck in place.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, July 6th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.