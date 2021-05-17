Look for varieties that ripen early, resist diseases and produce good yields of delicious fruits.
Do you like tomatoes?
Of course, you do! It’s the favorite vegetable grown by gardeners.
Thousands of gardeners in North Dakota will go to their garden centers during the next two weeks to buy their tomato plants for this summer.
Lots of varieties are available. Look for varieties that ripen early, resist diseases and produce good yields of delicious fruits.
I encourage you to try a new variety every year. I tried the orange cherry tomato ‘SunSugar’ 10 years ago and have grown it every year since.
Think about the type of tomato fruit you want to eat. Varieties provide large beefsteak tomatoes, small cherry tomatoes and everything in between.
