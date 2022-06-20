I planted my apple trees about four years ago. One of the apple trees is very productive. It is the little tree that could, despite being my dog’s third favorite chew toy (the dogwood and lilac shrubs are numbers one and two).
Judging by the number of blooms, the tree has big dreams for this growing season. The apple blossoms escaped the frost in May. If the bees were able to do their jobs, there will be an extra-large apple crop. Sadly, the apple tree’s structure is not up to supporting all the weight of those apples, so I will be thinning apples this year.
Thinning fruit on apple trees will help spread out the tree’s energy resources, resulting in larger fruit with better quality. Reducing the number of fruits on a tree also frees up energy that can be used to produce flower buds for next year which minimizes biennial fruiting. This is the main reason fruit is thinned from trees.
Read the full story in your Monday, June 20th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.