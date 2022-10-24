As I sat down to write this column, I realized that it might be a bit confusing. As a scientist and a communicator, I try to be precise and specific in my word choice. That’s a great goal, but it’s not always attainable when working in natural systems. Scientifically, there’s always an exception. Nevertheless, I hope you find this useful.
It was my first year at NDSU, and I received a phone call from a client. He said, “I have a fir tree. I think it’s a spruce and it’s loaded with pine cones.” He wanted to know if there was anything wrong with it.
I was taken aback at first, but through some back-and-forth discussion, we figured out what was going on. It was a spruce tree that had a lot of spent pollen ‘cones’. This is normal behavior for a tree at that time of year and nothing to worry about.
But I was still confused about his use of the words fir, spruce and pine, to describe a single tree. Fir, spruce and pine are all conifers, but each one is unique and they can’t interbreed. They’re all different species.
So, it’s time for a brief lesson on the conifers of North Dakota.
The most common conifer trees planted in North Dakota are pines (ponderosa and Scotch pines) and spruce, such as Colorado (blue) spruce and Black Hills spruce. Yes, there are certainly others mixed in, but these are the most common. They’re all conifers but they’re not all pines.
