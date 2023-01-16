Dakota Gardener The Waiting Game

The leader of this ponderosa pine tree is bent over, potentially causing future structural problems. (NDSU photo)

So far, this winter has been great for hoarfrost photos.

I don’t quite understand the meteorological conditions behind its formation, but it’s been beautiful. Close-up, the ice crystals weave intricate patterns. From a distance, we see trees and forests that are silhouetted in a white cover, standing out against the background.

