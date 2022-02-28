Last month, I discussed getting ready for starting garden seeds. Hopefully, you have your supplies ready to go. Now the most important supply you need is patience! Sadly, it isn’t time for most garden seeds to be started. It is still too early.
Why must I wait, you ask?
Vegetable plants are not meant to be grown inside for extended periods of time. Plants use sunlight to convert oxygen and water into carbohydrates or energy. This process is called photosynthesis and happens inside chlorophyll molecules in plants.
How do you determine when to start your seeds? First make sure to read your seed packets. The packets will provide approximate start dates. For example, seed packets may say to “start seeds indoors 4-6 weeks before the last frost”.
Read the full story in your Monday, February 28th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.