Houseplants are on a popularity streak that doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. If they are marketed for the Christmas season like they were for Halloween and Thanksgiving, you will not be able to turn around without running into them.
A popular plant that I see in my shopping trips are air plants.
Air plants belong to the Tillandsia genus in the Bromeliad family. There are over 400 species in the genus. Air plants are epiphytic plants. This means they grow on other plants or objects for support. They do not harm the plants or objects they grow on.
There are green and gray air plants and everything in between. They are easy to care for if you know their native environment.
