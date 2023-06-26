Dakota Gardener - lawn mowing

My husband and I were invited to a housewarming party. The young couple had purchased their first home. As a horticulturist, I immediately noticed their unhealthy-looking lawn as we pulled up to their house. They were cutting their lawn too short and it was turning brown.

As a trained professional, I wanted to give them simple advice to improve their lawn’s health. Fortunately, my husband cautioned me about giving unsolicited advice and potentially ruining our friendship. Instead, I am providing this advice to our Dakota Gardener readers.

