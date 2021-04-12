Make sure you match the species of tree you want to plant with the site you’ve chosen for it.
Spring is a great time to plant trees. What tree species or variety should I plant this year?
I’ve planted at least one tree every year for more than 30 years. Some years, it’s a single tree in the yard. In other years, hundreds of trees went in the ground as part of an experiment. This year, it’s likely to be one of those “one or two trees” years.
Should I plant an old tried-and-true species or variety? Let’s face it, a Colorado blue spruce is likely to survive and grow well. The same can be said of a green ash or an American elm. But those species all have been overplanted and represent a large portion of the urban forests of North Dakota – and a large portion of the trees in my own yard.
