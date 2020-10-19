Jack-o’-lanterns got their start in Irish folklore.
By Esther McGinnis,
Horticulturist
NDSU Extension
Each year, families make the pilgrimage to the pumpkin patch to purchase the perfect specimen for carving jack-o’-lanterns.
How did this Halloween tradition originate? A long and interesting history on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean underlies this tradition.
According to Irish folklore, “Stingy Jack” was a drunk and a scoundrel. Intrigued with his devious disposition, the devil sought to claim his soul. During two separate encounters, Jack managed to escape the devil’s clutches through trickery.
In the first encounter, he convinced the devil to transform into a silver coin. He then placed the coin next to a silver cross, thereby confining the devil. In another encounter, he conned the devil into climbing a tree and then trapped him by drawing crosses in the tree bark.
After he died, both heaven and hell refused to admit Stingy Jack. Doomed to wander the dark netherworld, the devil threw Jack a burning ember to light the way. Jack then placed the ember in a carved turnip. The lighted turnip became known as a jack-o’-lantern and was used by the Irish and Scottish to frighten wandering spirits during All Hallows’ Eve.
Read the full story in your Monday, October 19th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.