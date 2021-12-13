Poinsettias are a familiar sight at Christmas. While the plant originated in Central America, the modern history of the poinsettia has a distinctly American flare.
Despite deep cultural and religious roots in Mexico, the plant was largely viewed as a weed in the United States until the 20th century. The journey to adopting the poinsettia as an American Christmas symbol begins with a story of innovative immigrants.
In Germany in the late 1800s, Albert and Henrietta Ecke founded a health spa that served vegetarian meals. As you can imagine, the vegetarian lifestyle was not widely embraced in the land of pork schnitzel.
Seeking a more hospitable business locale, the Ecke family embarked on a voyage in 1902 to start a health spa in tropical Fiji. In route to the South Pacific, the Eckes stopped in Los Angeles and fell in love with the climate and the American dream. To support themselves in California, the family started a dairy, grew fruits and cultivated cut flowers.
