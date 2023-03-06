Dakota Gardener: Green Spaces

Gazing across the white landscape of the Northern Plains, I long for green spaces. I daydream about hiking in forests, vising botanical gardens and strolling in tree-lined parks. This longing is more than just a defense mechanism against our winter blizzards. Our longing reflects a biological need.

We instinctively know this. During the height of the pandemic, the general public flocked to city parks, gardens, arboreta and national parks. At first, these visits were prompted by the COVID-19 virus limiting our indoor recreational activities. However, many individuals continued visiting a wide variety of green spaces because they started realizing physical and mental health benefits.

Recommended for you