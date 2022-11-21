I ask the same questions to my farmer friends every fall – how were the crops this year? Were yields good? Was it an easy harvest?
These questions are good conversation starters though they may sound trite. But they’re asked sincerely. I hope my friends have a good harvest and that the land produces a bounty for them.
Farmers – and gardeners – sow seeds in the spring and harvest in the fall. The production of the forest and its harvest are different. This ecosystem is dominated by long-lived perennials that produce fiber but the broader ecosystem yields food in a number of different ways.
Trees can be harvested whole and turned into firewood or even timber that goes to a sawmill. We don’t see much timber in North Dakota, but a surprising number of people heat their homes with firewood.
The food production of forests is highly varied. This was a great year for hazelnuts in our region. Some areas were thick with American hazelnut while in other areas, the beaked hazel was bountiful. I picked a bucketful of American hazelnuts this fall in about 40 minutes. It was great.
That hazelnut bounty was easily shared this year. As I picked a red squirrel scolded me, as I was clearly in an area that he considered to be his own.
Two-and-a-half miles down the road, a mama black bear and her three cubs also were harvesting hazelnuts. I conceded that territory to them.
Do you forage? It looked like a good year for chokecherries and plums. How was juneberry production this year? We picked a lot of raspberries and blackberries when I was a kid.
