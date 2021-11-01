Do you believe in the Great Pumpkin?
Linus from the Peanuts cartoon believed. Instead of trick-or-treating with Charlie Brown, Linus spent every Halloween night in a pumpkin patch waiting for the Great Pumpkin to appear.
The ghost never came, but Linus never stopped looking.
Since 2009, a team of more than 100 families in North Dakota have been looking for a great pumpkin in their backyard gardens. They have tested pumpkins that are orange, white and gray. They have tested pumpkins that are big and small, round and flat, smooth and warty.
Their favorite pumpkin variety is Neon, the Great Pumpkin for North Dakota.
