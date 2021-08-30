Last week, my wife and I took some time off to visit my family in Ohio.
While we were there, I checked out the trees and the forests (of course!). Of course, my little nieces and nephews have changed since we were last there, but how have the forests changed since I was away?
In all ecosystems, change is constant, but often is really slow. Ohio has had emerald ash borer (EAB) for more than 15 years and most of the ash trees are gone, although a few still linger. Other trees – the sugar maples and oaks, especially – are huge. My hometown averages nearly 46 inches of rain each year. With that amount of precipitation, the trees grow amazingly fast.
North Dakota gets relatively little precipitation, so it’s dominated by prairies. The forests that we do have are not nearly as diverse as those where I grew up. But that’s OK. The eastern forests and western forests come together in North Dakota in fascinating ways.
