North Dakota is a terrible place to grow blueberries.
Our soils are too alkaline, our winters are too cold and our climate is too dry. Most blueberries planted in North Dakota will starve or freeze to death within a couple years.
Don’t despair. We have found something better! It is a blue honeysuckle berry called haskap.
Haskaps thrive in our soils and climate. Millions of haskap shrubs are grown in the prairie provinces of Canada. The shrubs are hardy to minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit and easy to grow.
Haskap fruits are larger and sweeter than blueberries. Their flavor is absolutely delicious with essences of blackberry, cherry and grape. Haskaps are great for eating fresh, making jams and jellies, sprinkled on ice cream or baked into pies.
