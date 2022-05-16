Fruit trees are great for landscapes. Their blossoms are dazzling in spring and the fruits are absolutely delicious.
Do you have a fruit tree in your backyard? If not, what are you waiting for?
When it comes to planting trees, there is an old proverb that goes, “Today is the second-best day to plant a tree. The best day was yesterday!”
Don’t keep waiting. Fruit trees take years before they begin to bear fruit.
What’s the best fruit tree for a backyard?
I highly recommend the Evans Bali sour cherry. It has so many great qualities!
First, the tree is small and can fit easily into a landscape. The tree gets no more than 15 feet high and 12 feet across.
