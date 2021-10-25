I can’t believe it’s October already. Like every year, the summer seemed to be too short. Most of the crops are harvested and even some field cultivation has happened in preparation for next spring.
The trees have done the majority of their prep work, too. The leaves have mostly changed color, and they’re well on their way to developing the deep dormancy that is so important for surviving winter.
The last few years have been tough on trees. Fall 2019 was extremely wet and that caused widespread death in ponderosa pine trees in 2020.
And that’s also when the drought began.
Read the full story in your Monday, October 25th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.