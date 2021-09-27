The sumacs started changing color last week. I noticed them on my drive to work on Tuesday morning. I look forward to seeing fall colors each year. While yellow is dominant in our forests, splashes of red, burgundy and sometimes orange brighten up the scenery. The chemistry of autumn colors is fascinating.
The four main groups of biochemicals responsible for fall colors are chlorophyll, carotenoids, anthocyanins and tannins. Each has its own color and chemistry. Varying amounts of these chemicals give subtle variations in color from one leaf to the next or even from tree-to-tree.
Read the full story in your Monday, September 27th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.