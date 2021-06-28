As I was gardening last weekend, a super highway of insects buzzed around me as they flew from the front of my house to the backyard.
What caught my attention was that I kept seeing flashes of green. Intrigued, I looked closer. Each insect was carrying a tiny bit of a leaf.
To investigate, I went to the front of my house. Sure enough, the leaves on my rose bush looked like someone had taken a hole punch and punched out little disks of leaf tissue.
Did I go look for insecticide? Absolutely not! The holes in the leaves are a sign that my yard is a hospitable habitat for an important native pollinator known as the leaf cutter bee.
