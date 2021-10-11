Different fruits and vegetables require different storage conditions.
Gardeners across the state have put many hours into their gardens this growing season and hopefully there is extra produce to store over winter. It is important to store garden produce correctly so your efforts are not wasted.
Different fruits and vegetables require different storage conditions. Three storage factors to consider are temperature, humidity and air flow. According to the University of Minnesota Extension, common storage conditions are cool and dry (50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit and 60% relative humidity), cold and dry (32 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 65% relative humidity) and cold and moist (32 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 95% relative humidity).
