Every year, just before Memorial Day, I work with colleagues at the North Dakota Forest Service (NDFS) and North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) to do an informational campaign during Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week.
Emerald ash borer (EAB) is an insect from Asia that attacks and kills ash trees, such as our native green ash and black ash.
We don’t exactly “celebrate” the week, but instead we use it as an opportunity to remind people about the importance of tree species diversity and the role of firewood in the spread of this harmful insect.
