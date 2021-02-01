As the seasons change, we try to spend the most time we can outside before darkness forces us indoors.
Last year, I purchased outdoor lights to hang on a portion of our backyard fence. The additional lighting allowed us to enjoy our yard after dark. My family loved the lights so much that I went back and bought more.
Adding outdoor lights might entice you to spend more time enjoying your outdoor space this summer and into the fall.
When designing outdoor lighting, we don’t have “rules,” but design elements are guides to help us make a visually pleasing design. A few of the design elements to think about are balance, rhythm, simplicity, unity and accent.
For example, create unity with fixtures that have the same type of finish and light color.
Create rhythm by using pools of light, not constant brightness. Space lights so that you are guided around the outdoor space.
