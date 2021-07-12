Did you ever play basketball on your driveway?
I loved shooting hoops. I often pretended I was playing in a championship game. The imaginary crowd was cheering, and the final seconds were ticking off the clock. Five-four-three-two-one.
I would shoot the ball, hoping to make the winning basket.
Unfortunately, my basketball shots usually missed the basket and bounced into my neighbor’s garden.
Mr. Manion, my neighbor, was an avid gardener and a kind man. One day he asked me to come look at his garden.
I was a worried he noticed my latest basketball shot knocked over some of his bean plants. Instead, Mr. Manion wanted to show me a new vegetable he just harvested.
I had never seen that type of vegetable before. It looked weird.
It looked like a spaceship from Mars!
He sliced the UFO (unidentified food object) with his pocketknife and offered it to me.
The vegetable tasted like mild cabbage.
Read the full story in your Monday, July 12th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.