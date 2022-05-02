Deciding the optimal time to sow vegetable seeds in the garden is never easy in the northern Plains. Back-to-back blizzards in the west, flooding in the east, and 50-degree temperature swings make this year more challenging than most.
The calendar approach to gardening may not work for direct sowing seeds. Gardening calendars are based on the average last frost date. The averages are calculated over several decades. The weather appears to be departing from the average this year.
A more accurate approach is to use soil moisture and soil temperature to guide seed planting decisions.
The most important rule is don’t plant when the soil is still sopping wet. If soil sticks to your shovel when you insert it into the garden bed, you know it is too wet. The danger is that working in the garden will compact the soil and destroy soil structure. Instead, wait until the soil is drier.
Then, use soil temperature to guide your planting decisions. The earliest vegetable crops such as lettuce and spinach have a minimum soil germination temperature of 32 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit.
