We live in an era of reduce, reuse and recycle. We also have a Midwestern ethic of thriftiness. Can you apply this ethic to your flower garden? Yes!
In a short period of time, our annual flowers will be killed by fall frost if left in the garden. To preserve plants for next year and to save money, consider lifting and overwintering your expensive tender bulbs.
