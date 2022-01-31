My favorite time of year is starting soon, garden seed starting time. I am starting to prepare and gather materials to start seeds for my school garden programs. As far as I am concerned, there isn’t a better way to endure the cold, snowy days of winter than planning for the growing season.
If you are giving seed starting a try this year, there are some supplies you might want to have on hand. If you are a seasoned seed starter, here is your reminder to check your stashes.
Seeds are first on the list. If you read NDSU Extension horticulturist Tom Kalb’s article last week, you have the all the information you need to find good seed catalogs and get your seeds ordered. I have already received at least six different seed catalogs in the mail, not counting the duplicates that I received at home. If you find yourself lacking in the seed catalog department, ask a fellow gardener. I know they will share.
