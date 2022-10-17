Dakota Gardener - Purpea

As a North Dakotan, I appreciate the end of the gardening season. By fall, I am weary of weeding gardens, watering container plantings and mowing the lawn.

Having just visited Georgia, I was reminded that southern gardeners don’t get the reprieve that we do. We have the luxury of taking an extended break from garden and lawn chores. By spring, our enthusiasm is renewed and we can’t wait to dig in the soil.

