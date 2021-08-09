One of the greatest joys in summer is to harvest your first ripe tomato - unless the tomato is rotten.
Blossom end rot is the No. 1 threat to tomato plants in our gardens today. Our drought has made matters much worse this year.
Blossom end rot is most often associated with a lack of calcium in the fruits. Without enough calcium in their cell walls, the tomato fruits collapse at their bottoms.
Blossom end rot also is associated with drought, high temperatures and low humidities. All of these factors are occurring throughout North Dakota.
What’s the answer? We need to get more calcium to the fruits.
