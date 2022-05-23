This week I will haul my seedlings home for the second leg of their school garden journey. They are going to spend a few weeks in my yard adjusting to the outdoor environment before they are finally planted in the gardens. While this step is a lot of work, I would really regret if I didn’t take the time to help my transplants adjust to the conditions outdoors.
The horticulture term for adapting plants to the outdoor conditions is hardening or hardening off.
Before plants grown indoors are planted in the garden or moved outside for the summer, they do need time to get used to the outdoor environment. Let’s face it, the indoor environment is cozy for plants. Temperatures don’t change that much and there is no wind. Whereas outdoors there is intense sunlight, temperature extremes and almost always 40 mph wind!
