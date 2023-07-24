Dakota Gardener - Pollinator Garden

Now that summer is here and students are out of school, adults frequently ask me how to involve youth in pollinator conservation. Though they are wildly popular, I don’t usually recommend that children construct bee houses because of their limited contribution to conservation and high-maintenance demands. Much easier and effective ways exist to encourage children to explore pollinators in the garden.

Teach children not to fear bees. Generally, bees only sting when provoked. Most of the time, bees are too busy foraging for food, nesting, mating or minding their own business to bother us at all. Children can comfortably enjoy the garden alongside bees if they refrain from swatting the bees or interfering with nesting sites. In contrast, wasps and yellowjackets are more aggressive.

Recommended for you