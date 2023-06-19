Dakota Gardener - Peonies

Peonies are one of my favorite spring flowers. I have four plants and I can’t wait until my house is filled with pink and white peony blossoms. If you don’t have them in your landscape, I encourage you to find space to grow a peony.

Peonies are herbaceous perennials that grow 3 to 4 feet tall and wide. Peonies can grow for many years and are often found still growing around old houses and in old cemeteries.

