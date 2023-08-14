Dakota Gardener - Olla Watering

Olla watering is a very old form of irrigation using clay pots that are buried in the soil and filled with water. (NDSU photo)

I will admit I scroll social media as much as the next person. However, my feeds are garden related. I saw a few posts about tips and tricks to keep vegetable gardens watered during dry conditions. One of those tips was using olla watering.

I had not heard of olla watering. So, I had to do some fact checking and research before I changed any of my gardening practices.

