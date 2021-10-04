Killing weeds with poisonous herbicides requires us to balance the benefits and risks.
Everybody wants an attractive and weed-free lawn, but nobody wants to expose themselves to toxic chemicals.
Start by having realistic expectations about your lawn. It is not natural and practically impossible to have a lawn without any weeds.
Next, use poisonous herbicides only when they are necessary and effective.
That said, now is the most effective time to kill weeds in lawns.
Timing is critical. The secret to killing perennial weeds such as dandelions and thistles is to get the herbicide down into their roots.
The root systems of some weeds are extensive. One Canadian thistle plant, for example, can grow 300 feet of roots in one summer!
It is a challenge to get herbicide into a vast network of roots, and that is why now is the best time.
