What is the leading fruit crop grown in North Dakota?
You probably never heard of it.
Our top fruit is aronia, also known as black chokeberry.
The latest agriculture census showed aronia was grown on 88 acres in North Dakota in 2017. This was more land than our next two leading crops, apples and grapes, combined.
Aronia has emerged as the No. 1 fruit crop in our state because it is easy to grow. It’s gaining in popularity among backyard gardeners, too.
Aronia suffers from no major insect pests. This makes it a popular crop among organic growers and consumers.
