Last weekend, we finally got enough snow to cover the ground. Temperatures have dropped so the snow likely will stay until spring. That means it’s time to start having evening fires in the fireplace!
I look forward to this season every year. A fire is just plain cozy. The physical warmth of the fire combined with dancing flames is entertainment for the eyes. I love the smell of wood smoke, too. Fortunately, we have a good chimney and the only way I can smell the smoke is by going outside.
World-wide, firewood is the most commonly harvested ‘non-timber forest product’, or NTFP. In North Dakota, I would guess that we harvest more firewood than timber from our forests and shelterbelts. The timber business in North Dakota is pretty small. Most of the sawmills are small operations and many of the owners mill that lumber on a part-time basis.
But there’s a lot of firewood.
Read the full story in your Monday, December 20th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.