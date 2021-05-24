Lawn trends are moving toward practices that balance green space with plant diversity for wildlife and pollinators.
If you are thinking about doing something different with your lawn space, you are not alone.
Lawn trends are moving toward environmentally conscious practices that balance green space with plant diversity for wildlife and pollinators.
Renovating areas of your lawn might be an option for you if your yard has areas that receive very little foot traffic or areas where getting grass to grow is difficult because of poor soil or too much shade, or if you want to add more plant diversity.
