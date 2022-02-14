It’s almost mid-February, so it’s time to check in.
How are you?
I hope you’re doing well. Winter is a tough time for a lot of people. Days are short and nights are long. It’s been awfully, awfully cold this year and that makes it tough to get outside. My neighbor and my wife both informed me last night that I haven’t been out ice fishing at all this year. I hadn’t even realized it.
Human health sometimes suffers in the winter. How about tree health?
At least in my own yard, it’s been a tough winter so far. The trees will mostly be able to handle the cold temperatures. However, the wildlife is making their presence known.
Squirrels can cause a lot of damage to twigs and smaller branches during the winter. They’ll strip the bark and eat the sugar-rich phloem underneath. This injury kills those branches and causes problems the following year. The squirrels in my yard are stripping a lot of the maple twigs. It doesn’t happen every year, but there were very few acorns on the oak trees last year and the squirrels had little food to cache. Right now, they’re looking for anything they can find to help them make it through the winter. Linden (basswood) trees are also a favorite target for squirrels.
The woodpeckers are causing some harm as well.
