March is a great time to prune trees for a number of reasons.
March is deceptive.
The days are getting longer, and at spring equinox, daylength is increasing at its fastest.
But it’s still winter. We’re going to get more snow and there will still be days that have below-zero temperatures.
Yet I can’t help but be optimistic. By the end of April, and maybe even sooner, new life will burst forth from the trees, shrubs and other plant life. The world will become greener.
For now, though, it’s still March and there’s a lot of snow on the ground. Trees are mostly dormant and that’s good. They’re hunkered down. Or are they?
One of the challenges for trees in the northern Great Plains is the extreme variability in our weather. I’ve seen the earliest fall frost occur in August and 60-degree temperatures occur in February. Those situations are extremely hard on trees, especially non-natives.
