It is no secret that I have a passion for soil, rocks and plants. There has been a recent addition to my houseplant collection, courtesy of a gardener friend, which has combined two of my three passions. I added a lithops, also called a living stone plant.
Lithops are fascinating. If you grow them or have seen one, you know why. They look other-worldly but are aptly named. When I brought my lithops home, I waited until my kids noticed the plant just to see what they would say. When they finally noticed the plant, they asked, “Where did the rock that looks like it is alive come from?”
Lithops are native to Africa. They are unique in that they have very fleshy leaves and no stems. The leaves are partially joined and converted into a single solid mass. They are sometimes referred to as plant bodies. There is usually a groove or slit where the leaves join. The plant-bodies are colored and patterned and resemble stones. The bodies are conical or cylindrical. They live in the hottest desert conditions and the leaves or plant bodies are used to store water.
On a side note, lithops is both the singular and plural form of the word and is the scientific and common name. So, no confusion on names for this plant.
In their native habitat, the lithops grow buried into the soil up to the top of their plant bodies. This helps camouflage them as rocks. When we grow them as houseplants, they should be raised out of the soil to prevent rot.
Lithops prefer a very sandy, quick draining soil. A soil made for cacti and succulents would work, or you can mix coarse sand with potting soil. Chicken grit, which is a mixture of coarse sand, pebbles and small chunks of rock, can also be used as potting soil.
Be sure to log in to www.times-online.com to read stories like these featured in our Monday e-edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.