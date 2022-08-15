Dakota Gardener - Living Stones

It is no secret that I have a passion for soil, rocks and plants. There has been a recent addition to my houseplant collection, courtesy of a gardener friend, which has combined two of my three passions. I added a lithops, also called a living stone plant.

Lithops are fascinating. If you grow them or have seen one, you know why. They look other-worldly but are aptly named. When I brought my lithops home, I waited until my kids noticed the plant just to see what they would say. When they finally noticed the plant, they asked, “Where did the rock that looks like it is alive come from?”

